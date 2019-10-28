1945—2019
Larry Joe Wilson passed away on August 10, 2019. He was born November 18, 1945 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa, CA to John “Boss” Wilson and Jewell McLaughlin Wilson. He attended Mt George Elementary, Ridgeview Junior High, and Silverado Junior High and graduated from Napa High School Class of 1963 (Go Indians!). After high school he attended Napa Junior College until he was drafted, then immediately joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Thailand during the Viet Nam war with the 355th Field Maintenance Tactical Fighter Wing. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1970. He then attended San Diego State and spent the next 30 years “walking the streets” for the U.S. Postal Service both in San Diego and Napa, retiring December 2010.
Larry always had a passion for baseball, playing catcher in Little League, junior college and coached a little league team in San Diego which went one game short of Little League World Series. He was a Padre fan and then Oakland As (both when they were winning) and held season tickets to Chargers games for many years. A highlight was a trip to Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame in New York. He belonged to the LaJolla Shores Longboard Surf Club, loved to fish, and jogged daily until his illness.
He traveled and camped with his wife in their “Little Jitney” up and down California state beaches, Jalama being his favorite, the western United States and Mexico. He was the kindest person, always sincere and helpful whenever needed, had the prettiest blue eyes, a contagious laugh and smile, and a great personality with many “Larryisms”. He was so loved and admired by his family and friends
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Linder Wilson, nieces and nephews, Sherry Conner Ghisletta (Stan), Tonya Conner Pinckney, Johnny Conner, Ken Wilson, Den Wilson (Sheryl), Sandi Keith and Van Brown (Kim), stepson Todd Armor and his son, Jason. Also surviving are numerous cousins, great nieces and great nephews, many friends across the United States and his special family of friends in San Diego.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Sylvia, his brother Bill Wilson, sister Leda Wilson Conner and step sister Louise Brown.
Per his request, no services will be held, but a memorial celebration is planned later this year. His ashes will be spread near Ocean Beach with a celebration of life handled by his San Diego friends.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocavcemeterv.org
Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go. Missing you.