Larry Owen Brisbon

1940—2018
Larry Brisbon, 78, died after a valiant battle with cancer on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in his home in Carmel Valley, CA. Larry was born to Doyle O. and Beulah A. (Steers) Edwards, in Klamath Falls, OR, where he was later raised by Ralph E. and Beulah A. Brisbon and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1958. After graduation, Larry joined the United States Air Force, where he became a Technical Sergeant in which he proudly served for 15 years. He was married to Margaret Aguirre of Hollister, CA, and together they had three children. On May 13, 1973, while overseas in Okinawa, Japan, Larry was injured and became permanently disabled in a diving accident. Larry and his family were transferred back to the United States, and later moved to Napa, CA where he raised his children as a single parent with the loving support of his parents.
While raising his family, Larry enrolled at the Napa Valley Junior College, where he graduated with Honors on June 22, 1982 with a 4.0 grade average with a A.S & A.A degree in Corrections and Law Enforcement. Larry continued his education at Sonoma State University with an emphasis in psychology, and graduated June 15, 1985 with a B.A Cum Laude in Psychology.
After graduation Larry moved to Myers Flat, CA, where he married his college sweetheart Chloe Kaster. They eventually settled in Fortuna, CA where they had an abundant life, filled with friends, family and his beloved church until 2010. He then relocated to Carmel Valley, CA to be closer to veterans services and hospital, where he was diagnosed in 2016 with cancer. He and Chloe were married 30 wonderful years, and she will miss him dearly.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Kelly Brisbon (Steers), and Doyle Edwards.
He is survived by his younger brother Jack Brisbon, and his “little sisters” Deborah (Nance) and Leoda Brisbon. Larry is survived by his wife Chloe (Kaster), and the mother of his children Margaret Martinez (Aguirre). He also is survived by his son Monty Brisbon, daughter in law Susan (Cone), and grandchildren Kalie, Ryan, and Christopher Brisbon. He is preceded in death by his precious daughter Rita Faye Brisbon (1992), and survived by his youngest child Monica (Brisbon) Kudrna, her husband Jeff Kudrna, and grandson Daniel Kudrna. He is preceded in death by his loving granddaughter Elisha Elaine Kudrna (2014). Larry was also survived and greatly loved by his step daughter Kelly Cunha, and his grandchildren Jessie Filbert, Marcus West, and Michelle Cunha. In addition to many grandchildren, Larry was great grandfather to seven great grandchildren.
Besides his love for his family, his church, and the Lord, the softest spot in his heart was for animals. His dogs were his best friends, and greatest companions in which at least 10 faithful friends have greeted him in Heaven.
A service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Grace Church (3765 Solano Ave. Napa, CA). In lieu of flowers please make any donations to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Website: ASPCA.org See: Memorial & Honor Gifts