April 20, 1938—Dec. 27, 2022

Larry Varland, 84, passed away on December 27, 2022, at his family home.

He was born in Lemmon, SD, on April 20, 1938, to Wesley & Pat Varland. His family moved to Harlowton, MT, when Larry was two years old. Larry graduated from the High School there, an outstanding athlete, lettering in track, football, basketball and baseball. His coach, George McCormick, took Larry with him to the University of Montana Western where George went to teach and Larry became a student. Larry was an all-around student and President of the Student Body. One of his most proud athletic accomplishments was going to National Finals in Track aimed at qualifying for the Olympics. He was inducted into the “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.”

He enlisted in the National guard while in High School. He went on to become an Armor intelligence specialist and a sharp shooter.

After college, Larry took a teaching and coaching job in Livingston, MT, where he met the love of his life, Dot Edwards, and they were married in 1961. Their two sons, Scott and Todd, were born in Livingston. While in Livingston Larry coached track, football and basketball. One of his proudest coaching accomplishments was training Larry Questad, who broke the state 100-yard dash record and ultimately went on to the Olympics.

In 1967, following George McCormick to Cal, the young family moved to St. Helena (LV to his students). Larry taught history, Social Studies, Geography and P.E. while coaching track, football and basketball. He moved to the Counseling office in the early 1970s and, while he started the Career Center in those years, his real love in teaching was when he became Head Teacher of the Continuation School. He retired in 1996, from teaching, after 35 years. He loved to serve the community as President of Little League, Napa Valley Fly Fishermen and the homeowners of Zinfandel Subdivision.

After retiring and before, Larry had a fly-fishing guide business in Montana. He was an avid hunter, angler and golfer. He loved watching things grow like his garden, and his students. He was also a Champion Bocce player, but the love of his life was his family and his beautiful granddaughters.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dot (Edwards) Varland; son, Scott and Theresa Varland and their children: Cassie, Sophie and Celine; and son, Todd and Amy Varland and their children: Sam, Iz and Maddy; and Larry’s constant companion, dog, Charlie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the “Larry E. Varland Scholarship Fund” on www.gofundme.com. This scholarship is for Saint Helena High School students that plan on attending a trade school.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Native Sons Hall 1313 Spring Street, St. Helena, CA.

Arraignments are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel.