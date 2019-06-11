Laura Clark was born on October 20, 1965 in Placerville, California. She passed away on June 5, 2019 at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, California from complications of diabetes, surrounded by friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard and son William, and leaves behind her mother, Eleanor, brothers Richard and Michael, husband Daniel, sons Christopher and Michael, and grandchildren Krysta, Jessalyn, Rion, and Daniel.
A service celebrating her life and home-going will be held at New Life Napa at 2625 First Street in Napa, California on Wednesday, June 12 at 3pm, with a reception to follow.