NAPA - Laurance "Larry" Hills, 79, of Napa, CA, passed away on December 26, 2022, after a brief illness.

Larry was born in a barn at Stewart's Dairy on May 16, 1943, and was quickly adopted by Walter and Marguerite Hills. Larry attended Napa schools growing up, and was a proud graduate of Napa High in 1961.

After graduation, he worked many jobs until he was drafted into the Army in 1964, as a weapons specialist. He was awarded numerous awards for his work on nuclear energy. Larry was in the Army until 1967, and then worked briefly as a private contractor for the government. He went on to be a Tow Truck driver for A and T Auto Body Shop for eleven years. In 1979, he began his career with Lucky stores as a warehouseman, and worked there until his retirement in 2004.

In 1967, Larry met Gale Land at the local A and W and they quickly married. They would go on to have three children: Melissa Zewe (Carl), Chip Hills, and Rian Lindley (Jeremy). Three grandsons: Steven Ceciliano (Amanda), Brandon Ceciliano (Mattea), and Rylee Zewe. As well as honorary grand-daughters: Robyn and Lindsay Feinberg. He has one great-grandson, Archie. Larry was a devoted husband, father, papa, uncle and friend.

In his youth, Larry enjoyed boating, hunting, and camping, as well as family trips to Lake Tahoe. Larry owned and appreciated many classic cars in his youth; his favorite being his dilapidated 1964 El Camino and his 1966 Chevelle. He was an avid sports fan, he could often be found cheering on the Oakland A's, San Francisco Forty-Niners, and Golden State Warriors. He tried hard to be a Sharks fan for his daughter. He could easily be found in his chair reading the paper, playing a game or doing the crossword.

Larry was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gale, his children, grandchildren, great-grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and siblings in law. His cantankerous attitude will be greatly missed.

A memorial to honor Larry will be held in May.