1932—2018
Lavern Gabellini passed away peacefully at her home on November 23, 2018. Lavern was born in Oakland, California on December 8, 1932. She attended Heald Business College after high school and worked at Kaiser Steel in Oakland. She met and married Pio Gabellini on January 9, 1960. They moved to Napa, California in 1964. After Pio’s death in 1969, Lavern operated a family day care with her mother Alma Courtney for 30 years. To this day many of Lavern’s children she cared for still were in touch with her. She was a member of the Sons of Italy for over 50 years. She is pre-deceased by her husband Pio Gabellini and parents Kenneth and Alma Courtney. She is survived by her son Mark and wife Terry, her daughter Laurie and husband Thomas and her daughter Norma. She leaves behind her grandchildren Kylee, Gillian, Adrianna, Daniel and Shaun. Her family all lost a piece of themselves on November 23, 2018 and she will be greatly missed.
A Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on November 29, 2018 at Claffey & Rota Funeral Home. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.