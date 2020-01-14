Lawrence Angelo Servente 1943—2020
Lawrence Angelo Servente, forever known as Larry, passed away on January 8, 2020, at his home, in Napa, where he lived for the past 26 years. Larry was born on April 4,1943, in Vallejo, to Norma Josephine Maffei and Angelo Francis Servente. He was a fourth generation Vallejoan and a twin to his brother, David, who shockingly passed away nine days before him.
Larry grew up in Vallejo, attending St. Basil’s Elementary School, St. Vincent Ferrer High School (Class of ‘61), and Solano College. His life was fundamentally shaped by his Catholic faith, education, and values. As the Senior Class President of the Class of ‘61, Larry never doubted that every 5 years for the rest of his life it was his bound duty to summon his classmates for their class reunions. At these reunions, Larry would take the mic and introduce every classmate, their spouse, from where they had traveled, and update their stories. Affectionately referred to as “the glue that held the class together,” he loyally affirmed that this class was the finest and most successful that the city of Vallejo had ever produced.
In 1967-68, Larry was drafted into the army for service in Vietnam, and although this was not what he would have chosen, he went and upon his return home remained steadfastly proud of his status as a veteran. It was soon after his deployment, that his loving Aunt Lina, asked a young college student if she would write to her nephew who tragically had just lost the mother for whom he had been caring to breast cancer and subsequently been sent to Vietnam; thus began the love story that Larry would forevermore repeat to new friends and acquaintances.
Of course, for those who knew Larry’s story, they are aware this is how he met his future wife, Frances Marie Malta, of San Mateo. They corresponded for a year and a half and shortly after Larry’s return home, met for their first date in San Francisco. Married in 1970, they made their home in Vallejo, and mostly, until their move to Napa, lived their lives there. This is where their two children, Jeff and Sally would grow up as the fifth generation. Larry enjoyed involvement in his communities and brought passion and enthusiasm to his roles as a Vallejo City Planning Commissioner, President of SPSV Parent’s Club, President of the Solano County Unit of the American Cancer Society, and as a member of the 2014 Napa Grand Jury.
His working career was in sales and management, mostly in the trucking industry. In semi-retirement, he had fun driving a limo in the Napa Valley for a few years. Likely, there are many visitors to Napa that recall a certain, gregarious limo driver.
Larry is survived by Frances, his adored wife of 49 years, and their children Jeff (Karina) Servente of American Canyon, CA and Sally (Carlos) Zuniga of Orangevale, CA. A loving, doting and proud grandfather, he leaves behind his three grandsons: Lorenzo Servente, Tristan Zuniga, and Gabriel Zuniga. Larry is also survived by his beloved brother, Stephen Servente of Rohnert Park, CA; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Norma and Angelo, and his twin brother, David Joseph Servente.
Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Saturday, January 18, at 10:00 am, at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen Street, Napa. Reception will follow in the parish hall. Burial will take place on Monday, January 20, at 12:30 pm, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon. All friends and family are welcome at the burial.
If you are considering donations in Larry’s honor, veteran’s organizations and his faith were closest to his heart. He was especially touched by Father Fred and his commitment to building the Holy Family Catholic Church for American Canyon. Donations may be made to the construction fund online: www.gofundme.com/holy-family-new-church-building
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org