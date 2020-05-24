Lawrence Joseph Giovannoni

Armed with the undeniable spirits that are the rewards of a passionate heart and a relentless work ethic forged early in their childhood, Lawrence and his family began selling milk, bread and veggies from their home garden door-to-door. The family had built a small grocery store on the first floor of their home on Oak and Brown St. within a stone's throw of the Napa River, called South Market Grocery. “The family didn't have much,” Lawrence would say. “When they first opened the store all we sold was bread and milk. That's all we could afford, but we had a huge garden. We ate a lot of soup in those days.” With the family living upstairs, the quintessential family market was born. Outgrowing the old home store, they moved the family home and built Giovannoni's Market upon where it once stood. An iconic market in the early formative years of Napa's growth, Lawrence, the self taught butcher, and his brother Ernest would spend the next 20 years working seven days a week, consistently logging double-digit hourly shifts. The market they built together would eventually feed multiple generations including quietly feeding untold hungry along the way. It was an endearing service they modeled from witnessing the same acts of compassion from their parents.