Lawrence Michael Kelley

Mr. Kelley was born August 12, 1948, in Vallejo, California, to Carol Luce Kelley Loyer and the late Paul William Kelley. He served in the United States Air Force, then later worked as a civil structural designer for Chevron.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Josephine Cabral Kelley of the home; two sons, Larry Michael Kelley, and wife Michele, of Catawba, and Eric Michael Kelley, and wife Greta, of Maiden, NC; three brothers, Steven Kelley of Washington State, Jerry Loyer of Oregon, and Paul Kelley of California; a sister, Colleen Jansen of Canada; his mother, Carol Loyer of Oregon; and five grandchildren, Austin Kelley, Elliott Kelley, Addison Kelley, Archor Kelley, and Armor Kelley.