Larry Youdell passed away on June 23, 2023, in Napa, CA.

Larry was born in Michigan in 1946, and moved to California with his parents as an infant. He grew up in Winters and graduated from Winters High School in 1964. After serving two years in Vietnam in the U.S. Army, Larry returned home to complete some college and explore various career paths. He eventually settled in Napa where he met his wife and raised a family. He worked at Basalt Rock Company and then Silverado Country Club, from which he retired after many years.

Larry was a modest man, a gentleman, and a talented artisan. He had a life-long curiosity about what he saw around him, and he had a natural sense of design that was apparent in his drawing, jewelry making, garden design, and woodworking. His love of woodworking led him to create unique works of art that have been prized by collectors.

When he wasn't working in his woodshop, Larry would often be found fishing on the banks of the river or listening to an eclectic mix of music. An avid reader and self-taught chef, he never stopped learning new things. He was kind and generous with his time and talent, and was most happy when sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carolyn; his two beloved children and their spouses: Alia (Joe) and David (Brook); and his two dear grandchildren; as well as several cousins.

His family held a private service at his request.

If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please consider Wishes4Warriors.org.