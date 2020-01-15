1938—2020
You have free articles remaining.
It is with a heavy heart to announce that Lazaro Maldonado Reyes Has passed at the age of 81 from a long battle of Parkinson’s disease, Larry was born on September 13th, 1938 in San Bernardino Ca. Larry love to golf, fish, and watch all kinds of sports but especially love spending time with his family and friends. Larry opened up Larry’s Barber shop in 1973 in Yountville California, and retired in July 2012. Larry is predeceased by his parents Lazaro Reyes and Angela Maldonado Reyes, Brothers Rudy, Manny, Eddie, and sister Norma. Larry is survived by his Sisters Hope Lugo, Dee Pena, Stella Alvares, Christina Thompson, brothers George, Steve, and Arthur Reyes,and Son Damon Reyes Sr. And daughter (Chita) Monica Reyes both of Napa, four beautiful grandchildren, Damon Jr., Sonny, Roman, and Diana Reyes, two great grandchildren Maite Autumn, and one more granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his wife Janice. A small memorial service will be held at Claffey and Rota funeral home on 1975 Main St., Napa, CA on Tuesday, January 21st at 11 AM immediately following will be a potluck reception at the American Legion Hall from 1 to 4 PM on 1240 Pearl St., Napa, CA donations can be made online through www. Gofundme.Com /also flowers may be sent to Claffey and Rota funeral home under Lazaro Reyes all donations will be greatly appreciated.