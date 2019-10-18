1939—2019
On Monday October 14, 2019, Lee Cooke aka “Cookie” of Napa, took his final slide into “home plate.”
Lee was born on January 13, 1939 in Vallejo California to Walden and Ramona Cooke. Lee grew up in Vallejo where he was well known for his athletic skills in baseball and football (holding many records), while attending Vallejo High School and Junior College.
Lee married his high school sweetheart Donna Mitchell and together they raised their three daughters Kerri, Jamie and Kristi.
The family relocated to Napa in 1969 and the Cooke home was known by family and friends as the place to gather for weekend BBQ’s, 4th of July celebrations and annual Easter egg hunts.
After becoming a bachelor again in 1977, Lee reconnected with his longtime friend Lani Lamb and in 1978 married the love of his life and together they spent 40 years making unforgettable memories.
Lee was employed as a UPS driver for 37 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great uncle. His hobbies included gardening, golfing, fishing, traveling and anything to do with sports. He enjoyed the holidays, especially Christmas when the family would come to gather
Lee is survived by his wife Lani, daughters Kerri (Jim) Slevin, Jamie (Steve) Icay and Kristi. Stepson David (Jeanne) Lamb, stepdaughter Lorri (Brandon) Sax, brother in law Michael (Mary) Keelen, grandchildren Ryan, Nicole. Sam, Jacob, Jillian, Trevor, Michael, Tamra, Carlee, Colby, Robert and Cassandra . He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Walden and Ramona and his brother Wayne.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future. The family suggests a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation in lieu of flowers.