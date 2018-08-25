1927—2018
Leo Bruce Hopewell was born in Easton, PA. He was a leader, style setter, had an unlimited view of opportunities in life, an extensive knowledge of musical history especially in Jazz, was an enthusiastic fan and supporter of Track and Field, universal traveler, and life of any party.
Bruce distinguished himself as a producer of world class jazz musicians and tax consultant. He attended College of New York City, Baruch Division with a degree in Accounting. He completed an Advanced Study at NYU Institute on Federal Taxation.
Bruce remained a unique figure in New York’s cultural life from the time he moved from Easton to Brooklyn during the euphoria of post-World War II America. His neighborhood friends have been celebrated as NEA Jazz Masters. He was a beloved member and remained a friend to a whole generation of musicians and artists who helped change American music. Bruce’s achievements are illuminated on his website. Briefly, Bruce Co-Founded the National Black Network, NYS Delegate and appointee by President Jimmy Carter to the National Advisory Council of Senate Committee on Small Business, chaired by Senator Lowell Weicker, Executive Member of DNC Small Business Council, American Federation of TV and Radio Artists, Founding Sponsor of the MLK, Jr., Memorial and as a gourmet cook Bruce enjoyed his friendships with Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Danny Meyer to name a few.
A few of Bruce’s jazz accomplishments include: Producer of the Ray Charles Concert featuring Milt Jackson (Avery Fischer Hall, NYC), Festival Director of The First Harlem Jazz Festival, President and Founder of Festival on the River, Staten Island Ferry, NYC, which included 60 various jazz orchestras and jazz groups that performed for over 38,000 from NYC, continental U.S. and visitors from over 30 countries. These successful sailings were recorded by newspaper and jazz journals worldwide, National Television Networks and The Voice of America; organized ‘Summer on Wheels’ a multiple cultural and jazz program sponsored by NYC Council on the Arts.
Bruce served as Treasurer of NYC St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A tax consultant and financial advisor for many leading musical artists, Bruce is the only person to present jazz concerts on the floors of NYSE and AMEX hosted by The Wall Street Olympic Committee and awards presentation included Muhammad Ali, Frank Gifford, Wilma Rudolph and Bruce Jenner.
He was the founder and publisher of a weekly jazz paper, Jazzbill relating jazz events in and around NYC and nationally. An ardent jazzophile and intimate friend of many musicians, he accumulated an impressive record collection reflecting the many changing styles and periods of jazz over the past 60+ years. Everything Bruce did for jazz was a result of his inner necessity, passion, and love for the music. ‘Music has always been one of the most enriching and beautiful enjoyments of my life and it is very rewarding to be able to contribute something of myself to sustaining and enhancing this greatest of artistic expressions.’
A few of Bruce’s contributions when he and his wife relocated to Napa, CA in 2007 include NVOH Board Trustee, and a Founder of NV Jazz Society. After being invited by the head of UNESCO, to Beijing in 2006, Bruce obtained interpreters for the U.S. Olympic Officials for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Bruce is survived by the love of his life, wife Mary Hopewell, sister-in-law, Marilyn Hopewell, grandson Ethan, nephews Marc McDowell, cousin Raymond Johnston Sr. Spring/Summer Celebrations of Life information to be held in NYC and Napa can be found on Bruce’s website www.brucehopewell.com as they become available. Contributions to honor Leo Bruce Hopewell, Sr. can be made to Napa Valley Jazz Society, SF Jazz, Palo Alto Jazz Alliance or CA Jazz Foundation.