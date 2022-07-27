Leona "Fern" Chamberlain

Dec. 19, 1931 - May 23, 2022

With heavy hearts we announce the death of Leona "Fern" Chamberlain, who passed away after a brief illness at the age of 90, Monday May 23, 2022.

Fern is survived by her daughter Pauline Truschan and her three grandchildren, Cheryl Chamberlain, Kyla Terry and Brittany Terry. She has 8 great grandchildren. Brooklyn, Madison, and Bryce Hunter, Kloie, Aleah and Mya Gutierrez, Jacob and Isabella Kennedy. She also has one great-great granddaughter, Jocelyn.

Fern was predeceased by her husband Wyley “Paul” Chamberlain; son John Wyley Chamberlain; parents James and Myrtle Forgey: Four brothers and four sisters.

Fern was born December 19, 1931 on the family farm in Chowchilla, California. She was third from the youngest of nine children, born to James and Myrtle Forgey. She spent her childhood helping her family on the farm where they had a small dairy and raised cotton.

In 1950, she moved to Saint Helena, Deer Park ,California. She met Paul Chamberlain while he was attending Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA. They were married June 7, 1959. They moved to Bakersfield where were blessed with a daughter Pauline March 7, 1962.

In 1968 the family moved to Mount Vernon, Washington where they lived for 10 years. During this time Fern earned her Nursing Degree. In 1978, they moved back to Saint Helena, California, where Fern started working at the Saint Helena Seventh Day Adventist Hospital. She worked in the hospital until she retired at the age of 78.

Fern spent all her spare time taking care of her granddaughters and great grandchildren. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and her family. She was the center of her families lives. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.