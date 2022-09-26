Leonard Earl Rabe

The patriarch of our Rabe clan is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Margaret Rabe, siblings Donald Rabe and Marilyn Leach, and his first born son Eric Rabe. He is survived by his children: Erin Ailanjian, Teresa Rabe, Luke Rabe (Sonya), Nicole Rabe; grandkids: JR, Lynzee, Jacob, Lynlee (Colby); great-grandkids: Jeremy, Eri, August; the mothers of his children Jackie Gordon and Peggy McBride and so many friends. Many will remember him as their letter carrier here in the valley. He was a man of strong Christian faith. He was a sports lover, a wine connoisseur in his younger years, and golf was his passion.