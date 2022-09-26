Leonard Earl Rabe

Our sweet Daddy, GPop, son, brother, uncle, friend to many, passed after a brief illness on Aug. 17, 2022 in Vallejo CA.
The patriarch of our Rabe clan is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Margaret Rabe, siblings Donald Rabe and Marilyn Leach, and his first born son Eric Rabe. He is survived by his children: Erin Ailanjian, Teresa Rabe, Luke Rabe (Sonya), Nicole Rabe; grandkids: JR, Lynzee, Jacob, Lynlee (Colby); great-grandkids: Jeremy, Eri, August; the mothers of his children Jackie Gordon and Peggy McBride and so many friends. Many will remember him as their letter carrier here in the valley. He was a man of strong Christian faith. He was a sports lover, a wine connoisseur in his younger years, and golf was his passion.
He will be missed something fierce.
We will be doing a celebration in his honor early summer of 2023 in Napa, CA where he made his home for the last 43 years.
Please email nerabe48@gmail.com if you would like to attend.