Leonard (Len) Eugene Waterson

A lifelong, passionate San Francisco Giants fan, Len often found himself in the company of Dodger fans. He recounted that it made for some great discussions, but he “could never like those bums.” He enjoyed playing golf (admittedly not well) and trips to Reno with his friends, playing their favorite game of chance—craps. He was also an avid traveler who explored more of the world with Melanie in retirement, including Spain, Portugal, France, Turkey, Greece and all over the United States.