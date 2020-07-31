Leota Imogene Zopfi

June 7, 1933 - July 4, 2020. Leota passed away in the company of her husband John Zopfi of 65 years, peacefully at home. Beloved mother of four children, thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She will be best known for her amazing entrepreneurial spirit, her immense capacity for love and her unwavering support for her husband, children and grandchildren. There was nothing she couldn't tackle or accomplish. Whether that was renovating an old house, starting a new restaurant, or creating a new business venture. Her favorite hobbies included canning, gardening and taking care of her beautiful canaries. But it was the smaller things she will be remembered for most. Making every Christmas special, sewing beautiful clothes for her children, cooking fabulous meals for the holidays, her sense of humor and her undying love for her children and grandchildren.