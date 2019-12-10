1953—2019
Leslie lived most of her life in Napa and was married to her husband of 38 years, Dick Bertolino. She spent most her career working for Napa Valley Unified School District.
Leslie was so proud of her two boys, Tony Solis, a LAPD Officer in the motor division and Brandon Bertolino a Cal Fire Police Officer. Over and over again, she talked about how blessed she was that they had done so well. Tony is married to Maribel and they have a daughter, Cassandra. Brandon is married to Krystal and they have three boys, Everett, Elijah and Abram. Leslie loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. Her oldest grandchild, Catherine Howard-Solis spent many days with Leslie and Dick and Leslie are very proud of her attending college and doing so well.
Leslie had 6 siblings: Pam Riddle, Jeffrey Zuehlke, (deceased), Valerie Plum (Steve), Michael Zuehlke, Linda Sedgley (Scott), Rhonda Mapes (James).
Her parents Garland Riddle and Romayne and Betty Zuehlke predeceased her.
Leslie loved her family, her church, and her beloved German Shepard, Cinder.
Life was not always easy for Leslie, but she met each challenge in her life with grace, courage and she never gave up.
She was funny, positive and tough as nails as quoted by Dick as she endured chemo, radiation and enduring the emotional and physical pain of cancer. She love all of her friends from Grace Church. Leslie’s friends and family will remember Her fondly, and even though she left this life early, she left an impact that will affect many of us for years to come.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care of Leslie. She was especially close to her nurse, Justine Hall. A huge thank you to Grace Church for being there for the family it is truly appreciated.
Leslie’s service will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.