1972—2019
Lewis A. Ort, 47, died at 3:30 PM, Tuesday March 12, 2019 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Napa Valley, CA.
Lewis was born on March 11, 1972, at the St. Helena Hospital, in St. Helena, CA and was a lifelong area resident. He worked at Pacific Union College (food service department), was a member of local choirs, served on mission trips in state and abroad, was an outdoor enthusiast, and was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was known for his gentleness and kindness, his love for Jesus Christ, his sense of humor and his ready smile, and so much more.
He is survived by his mother Carolyn Ort, his sisters: Melody and husband Gregory Balcao, Jewell and husband David Jameson, Carol Ort, Ruth and husband Jean Ross, and Grace Ort. Nieces: Katie (Nash) and Kaylen Balcao, Jessica (Doetler) Jameson, Alexandria Smith, and Chantal Ross. Nephews: Stephen and Will Balcao, Joe Jameson, Jared Smith, Justin and Jesse Ross. As well as many life long friends and extended family members.
Services will be held at 5:00 PM, Tuesday, March 19th at the Fireside Room on the campus of Pacific Union College. Refreshments to follow service.