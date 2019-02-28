Lezlie Ann Collins-Carter Ann Collins-Carter

1958—2019
Lezlie passed away February 25, 2019, unexpectedly, of a heart attack. Lezlie was the daughter of David and Joan Collins of Napa.
She was raised in Napa, graduated from Justin-Siena, Class of 1976. After marriage moved to Yuba City, where she raised her family and worked in the medical field as a Medical Records Manager.
Lezlie leaves behind her children, Brandon Glenn (Ruth) of Napa, Kristina Brown and Carrie Lynn Azavedo of Yuba City, and John Azavedo of Kentucky and six grandchildren. Lezlie also left behind her sisters Sheryl Collins and Susan Hamilton(Greg) of Napa, and their children. She was predeceased by her brother David Collins II of Napa.
Viewing Yuba City at Chapel of the Twin Cities on Friday, March 1, 2019 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.