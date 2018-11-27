Lillian Hurley

1930—2018
On November 20, 2018, the world lost the only individual all family, friends and acquaintances knew as the most caring, forgiving and understanding person to have been involved in their lives when Lillian departed this life surrounded by family, to reside next to her Lord and savior she was so devoted to; inclusive of all family, friends and mankind. She will be missed and she will be irreplaceable to all that knew her, shared in her warmth or had the privilege to meet her.
She married Rodney Hurley when she was just 19 years of age and together they bequeathed 6 children, which ultimately expanded to be inclusive of 17 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren (another due this coming March) and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Lillian was always diversified and employed at 3 different restaurants in the Napa Valley as well as the community College which she received an AA degree consecutive to being employed there. Her quest for knowledge and an understanding of world American history was always continuing.
Upon retirement she and Rodney fulfilled their dreams and wanting of adventure by traveling the United States in quest of discovering that desire of increased American historical knowledge and found the southern desert of Arizona being the most enjoyable. To assist in the expenditures of their travels they would return to Napa and assist in the Napa County Fair development and its continuation, wherein Lillian was the master Gardner of the grounds and always found pleasure in assisting the programs and people displayed within the 4-H Barn.
Lillian loved life and she loved gardening and the regeneration of life that resulted from her efforts. She gave to others constantly and was never selfish. She made prayer shawls to the sick and deprived. She canned and baked for others to enjoy. She volunteered at the local food bank and assisted in feeding the homeless on holidays such as Thanksgiving. Her pleasure was derived from family and aid to others. She never missed a birthday card or greeting to her large extended family. She never neglected her assumed duties as custodian of the family and loved going to the ocean and watching the sunsets.
In short, there was nobody more devoted to family and the human condition than Lillian and her passing will leave a void that will never be fully filled. Lillian is survived by her beloved dog Lyla, sisters Louise and Marilyn; children Mary, Michael, Georgette, Charlotte, Michelle and their respective spouses and the previously mentioned enumeration of grandchildren.
At her request (a continuance of her modesty) there will be no funeral service or celebration of life. A private graveside burial service will be held for family only and also at her request, in lieu of flowers, please send any contributions to St Jude Hospital, Memphis TN, in her name.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, December 1st at 1:00 PM at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.