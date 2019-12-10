1932—2019
Lillian June Dickson was born on March 16, 1932 to Rose and Anthony Machado. She was the youngest of four children: Rosemarie, John, and Adrienne.
She grew up on the family dairy farm in Dixon, CA. For high school, she attended Dominican High in San Rafael, CA and went to college at the Rhode Island School of Design where she earned a BA in painting. After graduation, she returned to the west coast and met and married Richard Dickson who was stationed at Travis Airforce base. They proceeded to have five children: Anne, Richard, Matt, Greg, and Tim. After raising the kids, Richard and Lillian built a successful ranch featuring Merlot and Cabernet vineyards and a Taggiasca olive orchard.
She passed away December 8, 2019. The funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St., Napa on December 13 at 1:00. A rosary will be held at Claffey & Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main St, Napa on December 12 at 6pm.