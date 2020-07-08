Lily A. Bell was born in San Jose, CA on August 9, 1926 to James A. and Lillie M. Boone. Lily live in Sunnyvale, San Francisco, and St. Helena and in the late 1930’s move to Napa. Lily attended Shearer Intermediate School, Napa High School and Napa Valley College. Lily married Dwight J. Bell on New Years Day, 1949. Lily worked at Jenny Mateels Ladies Ready to Wear. Lily and Dwight moved to Bakersfield in 1952 where Dwight went to work for the California Highway Patrol. Lily and Dwight move to Solano County and then to Fresno where Dwight retired in 1980. Following Dwight’s retirement the couple moved back to Napa and spend much time traveling abroad. Dwight passed away in 2006. Lily was the last survivor of the Boone Family. Over the past few years, Lily enjoyed the company of many of the Boone Family relatives, including Dedra Davies who was there for her in the final hours, Don Bell (the cookie man), their extended families, Diane Chupinski (her friend and secretary), Casey Chupinski, and the many friends she knew in the Napa area, including the “Saturday Night Ladies”. Lily will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and wonderful sense of humor.