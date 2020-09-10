Linda Denise Kellenberger-Willeford

In 1981 Denice and family sold their home and moved to Mason Oklahoma to a farm and she loved to can peaches, plums and pears that grew on their farm. During that time, she also worked in Okemah, OK at Overall’s Department Store. They then sold the farm and moved to Okemah OK and opened her small home business of sewing and alterations called My Sewing Room.

They attended Castle Baptist Church, then attended the First Assembly of God Church, where she was filled with the Holy Spirit. They then moved to Chickasha, OK, where she attended school to become a nurse, and was a nurse for 20 years before she retired. She was voted Class Sweetheart in her inaugural class of nursing school. She held many jobs as a nurse, she worked in nursing homes, home health and Hospice. She said of Hospice that she felt like she was able to help people that were terminally ill that they had her by their side and it was ok when they thought it was time to go. They also had moved to Dallas, TX and Las Vegas, NV and worked her nursing magic for those in need.