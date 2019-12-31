Linda Henry
1947—2019
Linda Henry passed away in her home on the evening of December 24, 2019 at the age of 72. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, her immense care for others, and her delicious cooking.
Linda is survived by her loving friends of Yuma, Arizona, her two sons; Richard Harbison, and Scott Morin, and her daughter; Tonya Barton. Linda is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law; Donald and Sue Lemmons, as well as ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Carroll Henry, her parents; Fred and Gladys Lemmons, one sister; Wanda Kasparek, and her youngest daughter; Dawna Morin.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life and love for animals, can make a donation in her name to the Humane Society of Yuma.