1955—2019
Linda Marie Rouse (Houser), 64 passed away peacefully at home in her bed surrounded by family. She fought a long and hard battle with cancer that ended her life on earth, but her spirit still lives on through her 3 daughters and 5 grandchildren who love her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her mother Lucille Houser and father Benjamin Houser. She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Roth (Brandon Roth), Ashley Jacobo, Brittany Hangman (Erik Hangman), and grandchildren, Larissa Gastelum- Roth, True Roth, Mia Jacobo, Michael Roth, and Dakota Hangman. The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 6th, 2019 from 2pm—6pm at 1148 State Ln. Yountville, ca.