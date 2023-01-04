Linda Marie Voudy

Feb. 19, 1949—Dec. 15, 2022

ST. HELENA—Linda Voudy was born February 19, 1949, shoving her twin brother out of the way so she could be first. This set the standard for her entire life: give everything you have and win if you can.

Born in Providence, RI, to David and Marie Voudy, she lived in Warwick, RI, until 1958, when the family moved to the Napa Valley. She attended schools in St. Helena graduating in 1967, where she developed friendships that would last though out her life. She gathered people into her life with her infections laugh, her outgoing spirit, and her exuberant personality.

She excelled in many sports, but her passion was softball which she continued to play well into her adult years. She was a proud member of the St. Helena Rockets, and played thru several leagues at local, regional and national levels. In addition to softball, she continued to be active with both water and snow skiing, volleyball, golf and was a major fan of watching motorsports throughout her life.

She began her career at Bank of America in early 1970s as a teller, rising though the company ranks at many branches in the Napa Valley and Lake Tahoe. She finally retired as Manager of the St. Helena Branch, where she began her career.

Linda was predeceased by her parents, David L. Voudy and Marie L. Voudy. She was also predeceased by her long-time partner, Mike Mogensen, whom she met in 1993.

Linda and Mike were the perfect example of opposites finding their match. They even became locally famous for posting their opposing campaign signs in front of their house during one election cycle.

In addition to her twin brother, Thomas A. Voudy; Linda is survived, thru her marriage to Rockwell Hale, by her children: Jaime (Hale) Houser and Jennifer (Hale) Sakai; grandchildren: Danielle, Ashley, David, Johnny and Jacob; great-grandchildren: Mark and Bradley; nieces: Amanda and Erin; and hundreds more she considered part of her extended family.

Linda fought long and hard against a long-term illness, finally losing her battle December 15, 2022.

Friends and family are welcome to join in a celebration of her life at Lincoln Avenue Brewery January 8, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a favorite charity of hers, We Care Animal Rescue.