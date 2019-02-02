1945—2019
Linda Marjorie Niem passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on January 12, 2019, after a courageous fight with a rare cancer. Her husband of 52 years provided her with all of the daily comfort and care she needed until she passed away with him by her side.
Linda was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on October 14, 1945, and moved to Northern California with her family when she was a young girl. Linda met her husband, Klaus, when she was 20 years old and living in Crannell, California. They got married in Walnut Creek in 1967, and ended up moving to Napa in 1976.
Linda was full of life. She loved traveling to meet her husband, a merchant marine captain, across the country at various ports. She never met a stranger, and enjoyed hosting cocktail parties with friends and neighbors. Having ever the large heart, she never took much convincing from her children to adopt another pet. She was always the first to help out, to volunteer as a room mom, to make sure her family was well taken care of, and she instilled in her daughters to be kind and respectful towards others. The impact of her generosity will live on forever.
Linda is survived by her husband, Klaus Niem of Napa; daughters Nicole Niem and Brianna (Brett) Brockmeyer of Napa; sister Judy (Robert) Cecil of San Antonio, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews across the country.
Her family is planning a private Celebration of Life at a future date.