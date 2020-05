Linda May Parrish, 75, a longtime resident of Napa, CA, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a loving wife to Stephen for 52 years. She was an incredible mom to Sarah (Sonny), Jeffrey (Ashley), Laura (Andrew) and a doting nana to Indiana, Henry, and Clay. All who were lucky enough to know her loved her and she will be dearly missed.