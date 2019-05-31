Lisa Ann Jones, Age 55, died on Saturday May 25, 2019 at her home in Salt Lake City, UT. Lisa was born to Saundra Knowles and Donald Comer on December 23, 1963 in Los Gatos, CA. She was one of four children and loved dancing as well as sewing her own clothes when she was in high school. She was an incredible dancer and had an amazing voice. She met her soon to be husband Bradley Jones while attending BYU Provo where she was studying English, Drama and Dance. She also worked in the theatre department there and sewed many costumes and she really enjoyed that.
Brad and Lisa were married in August of 1983 and had five beautiful children together that quite literally were her world. She loved being a mother and loved her children more than words can say. She could pick up any skill she desired and was incredibly talented, mastering painting, sewing, the piano, singing, dancing, writing, hair and makeup art, massage therapy, knitting, cooking, and the list could go on.
She loved traveling and spent time in Africa doing humanitarian service, in Europe, and all over the United States. Hawaii was her happy place and she loved it there. She spent the last few years of her life living in Utah to be close to her three sons and granddaughter. She had just received honors at her employer and was incredibly gifted at talking and connecting with people.
She was very spiritual and no matter what life threw at her she always had a very strong faith in God that never wavered. She also loved her furbaby Buster very much and often sewed him clothes. The defining characteristic of Lisa was Love. She showed love constantly to everyone and everything. She was an example to all of us of how to be a good person.
She is survived by her daughter Heather Jones, son Trevor Jones, son Garrett Jones, son Ian Jones, daughter Brandy Jones, and grandchildren Ethan Stout and Lily Jones. Also, her Mother Saundra Knowles, Father Donald Comer, Step Sister Kelly, Step Brother Jason, Step Mother Ann, Step Mother Emmy, Brother Mike and Sisters London and Tracy. Services for Lisa will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints located at 2590 Trower Ave. In Napa, CA on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 1pm. There will also be a service in Utah on June 1, 2019.