Lisa Marie (Nelson) Pacey Willis, 54, of Napa, passed away in the hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children, after a sudden illness, on December 11, 2021. She was born in San Francisco, California, grew up in San Carlos, California, and attended Sacramento State, then moved to Napa after graduation to raise her family.

She leaves behind the love of her life, husband Chris Willis; children Andrew Pacey, Alli Pacey, Taylor Willis; parents Pattie and Ross Owen, brother Michael Owen (Erika) and brother Jason Owen; Niece Christine Way (Adrian), great niece Olivia, niece Isabella Owen, niece Jolie Escamilla, nephew Brendon Lammon, nephews David and Paul Owen; Godmother Sarah Snyder, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her father Carl Nelson, loving sister Susie (Nelson) Lammon, Grandparents Al and Mary Jones, Anne Marie and Einar Nelson, and Rosemary and Vern Owen, her beloved uncles Richard Jones and Don Nelson, her loving Aunt Patty (Nelson) Ekenberg, and her godfather Mike Doody.

She grew up spending summers and holidays in Sveadal, Paradise, and Calaveras, wrapped in the love of her family and friends. At these incredible gatherings she enjoyed swimming, tennis, and golf. As time moved on, she, her husband Chris, and their children shared their home with family and friends whenever possible, cherishing and loving them, with fun had by all. Her favorite vacations were in Puerto Vallarta with her husband twice a year. They met many people there from around the world that have stayed dear friends to this day. She made friends wherever she went, and she leaves us all with cherished memories of her big smile, infectious laugh, fun-loving nature, and amazing stories to tell.