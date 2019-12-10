1946—2019
Lloyd Dwayne Hassenplug, 73, of Napa, died on November 25, 2019. Dwayne was born in Vallejo, California to Lloyd and Lena Hassenplug. Dwayne joined the Military (Air Force) in 1964 basic training was in Lackland AFB in Texas and then was stationed in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He returned back to Napa in 1968 where he started working for Western Electric where he worked there for a few years until he got into the Electricians apprentice program.
He then began working at Napa Electric where he eventually became part owner and retired from there. He was a member of the Martinez trap shooting club and loved to compete in trap shooting clubs around Northern California. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, CWA, the Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge where he was the camp host.
He is survived by his Daughter, Kimberlee Hassenplug Saunders-Foerder (Mark Foerder), also his grandchildren, Drew Hassenplug, Sam Saunders, Kylie Hassenplug, & Step grandchildren Cassidy & Ethan Foerder. Also survived by his Sister Marlene Howatt (Darrell Howatt) and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Lena Hassenplug, Brother Don Hassenplug, Son Dwayne Allen Hassenplug.
He enjoyed camping with his friends, rolling dice, hunting and fishing, country music and coin collecting. He will be greatly missed by his Family and Friends.
Celebration of life will be held at the Elk’s Lodge on January 3, 2020 @ 6:00 PM