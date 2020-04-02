× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1958—2020

Lloyd “Steven” Kaiser, 62, of Napa, CA passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 27, 2020, after a difficult battle with colon cancer.

Steve was born on March 3rd, 1958 to Lonnie and Jacqueline Kaiser in Vallejo, CA. He attended Napa High School and started his job at Allied Propane Service shortly after, where he worked for 43 years. He was a vital part of Allied Propane Service’s growth and success throughout Northern California and will be missed by many that worked with him.

Steve was passionate about many things—from racing cars, creating elaborate decorations for Halloween and Christmas, to coaching youth sports, most recently at the Napa Saints Youth Football Organization.

Anyone who knew Steve knew that he was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, son, and friend.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Lonnie, and sister, Lani Diane. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline, his siblings, Cindy, Joe, Kris, Nancie, Terry, and Todd, his children, Dustin and Lindsay, his grandchildren, Trinity, Lilly, Michael, and Paxton, and dearest friends Art and Lisa Javar.

A Celebration of Life will be coordinated once it is safe to do so.