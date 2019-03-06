Lloyd Vernon Huckfeldt

1941-2019
Lloyd (Huck) Huckfeldt 77, passed away peacefully in his Napa home on February 26, 2019. His family and members of Continuum Care Hospice provided him with daily comfort and care until he succumbed to a six-month battle with bladder cancer. Lloyd is survived by his son Don Huckfeldt, daughter in law Ann, granddaughters Lexi and Halle, brother Dick Huckfeldt (Liane) Missouri/Arizona and nieces Tracie and Tana. He was predeceased by his father and mother Vernon and Maxine Huckfeldt of Nebraska.
Lloyd was born in Burwell, Nebraska and graduated in 1959 from Neligh High School, Nebraska. Upon graduation he joined the Navy and traveled the world on a Destroyer as a sonar technician. After landing in San Diego and fulfilling his 4-year term, he traveled north to Napa. This is where he met his first wife Elaine Perry while pumping gas into her families boat while employed at his uncles Willow Point Resort (Lakeport, CA). His second marriage was for 12 years to Marilyn Cooper. Lloyd worked for Red Star, EZ Tire Repair and then started and ran Malco, a distributorship for auto shop/tire repair supplies. Lloyd purchased a piece of property in Napa in the early seventies and it needed a water well, so he bought a cable tool drilling rig to do so. He was fascinated with groundwater development, became licensed and purchased his first rotary drill rig, powered with a Volkswagen engine – Huckfeldt Well Drilling was established. He continued to improve his knowledge about the craft and upgrade equipment, working hand and hand with his son and great list of crew members, eventually selling the business to Don and Ann in 2005.
Lloyd liked to travel in his RV adventuring with his quad, flying and tinkering on projects and was always looking for a deal. Lloyd enjoyed family gatherings and watching his granddaughters sporting events. He was an avid fan of the 49ers, SF Giants and Warriors. He was a member of the National Groundwater Association, the California Groundwater Association, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War.
Lloyd was loyal, honest, unique, generous, had a great sense of humor and was a truly remarkable man who will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, we would request any donation be made to Continuum Care Hospice or a Veterans organization of choice.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 30th at 3:00 at 2110 Penny Lane, Napa. All are welcome.