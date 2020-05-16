1981—2020
Logan Lloyd Ehrenclou passed on Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at the Queen of The Valley Hospital in Napa, California.
Logan is the cherished and beloved son of Dr. Lorraine Crockford of Napa, CA & James H. Ehrenclou & his wife Martine Ehrenclou of Los Angeles, CA. He is the loving brother of Alexandra Meraud and Lucy Ehrenclou. He is the adored grandson of Mimi Daly, the late John O. Ehrenclou; the late John H. Crockford and Wilhelmina McIlroy Burnside-Crockford. He is the beloved nephew of his great aunt Jessie Browne, Richard Crockford, John & Cindy Ehrenclou, Lynn Ehrenclou Blagden, Ruth Simon, Susan Crockford, Annie Crockford, Jesse Ehrenclou, Hennen Ehrenclou and William Ehrenclou. He leaves behind his much-loved cousins Andrew Crockford, Konrad Crockford, Blair Ellis, Jaz Ellis, Tait Ehrenclou, Daniel Reynolds and Andrew Reynolds.
Logan was born in Morristown New Jersey. He grew up in Torrance and Redondo Beach in Southern California enjoying the surf at Rat Beach in Palos Verdes, playing ice hockey while cherishing friendships created throughout his childhood with his sister Alex in tow. He attended College in South Carolina perfecting his love of the culinary arts, and in 2006 Logan began working for various restaurants in the Napa Valley where he settled into adult life building connections in the culinary community.
Logan was loving and charismatic throughout his entire life and valued as a bright, creative and connected person. He had a great propensity for making friends, laughter and creating excellent art and food.
In February of 2020, after a heroic battle against addiction, he relapsed. But even in his last weeks of life, he showed true heroism as he saved another life from death in San Francisco. Generous and caring, at age 18 when his sister required surgery, he donated to his sister and in later years signed up as an organ donor. Logan understood the pain of others and showed true grit in his work to recover.
“Grit is passion and sustained persistence applied toward long-term achievement, with no particular concern for rewards or recognition along the way. It combines resilience, ambition, and self-control in the pursuit of goals that take months, years, or even decades.”
Adventurous and free spirited, Logan loved fiercely and was adored and appreciated by many. He has left a legacy of delicious food, serious cycling, good music, love of dogs, compassion, giving, creativity, and laughter. Logan Ehrenclou is loved by many and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
