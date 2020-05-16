Logan Lloyd Ehrenclou

In February of 2020, after a heroic battle against addiction, he relapsed. But even in his last weeks of life, he showed true heroism as he saved another life from death in San Francisco. Generous and caring, at age 18 when his sister required surgery, he donated to his sister and in later years signed up as an organ donor. Logan understood the pain of others and showed true grit in his work to recover.

“Grit is passion and sustained persistence applied toward long-term achievement, with no particular concern for rewards or recognition along the way. It combines resilience, ambition, and self-control in the pursuit of goals that take months, years, or even decades.”

Adventurous and free spirited, Logan loved fiercely and was adored and appreciated by many. He has left a legacy of delicious food, serious cycling, good music, love of dogs, compassion, giving, creativity, and laughter. Logan Ehrenclou is loved by many and will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

