Lois Jean (MacLean) Ryan passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2020, in Napa, CA, with family at her side.
Lois was born August 23, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Charles W. MacLean and Jean Smith MacLean originally of Broomfield, New Jersey. Born in the Great Depression, she learned the art of making new friends and adapting to new environments as her family moved from town to town following teaching and coaching positions until they landed back in New Jersey and Lois set off for NYC and a commercial modeling career. In 1950 she went on a blind date with a West Point Cadet and it was love at first sight. She married Malcolm E Ryan, Jr in 1951 on a very hot July evening in Brawley, CA and began her next adventure as a USAF pilots wife. In 1952 Kathleen Craig Ryan was born while Malcolm was in Korea and Lois was taking care of her mother in New York. Lois and Malcolm were stationed on 16 different bases and 5 different countries and each time and place was an opportunity to meet new people and explore yet one more culture. Lois was the ultimate military wife and as Malcolm climbed in rank, obligations, and responsibilities she was by his side and when he was in Korea as a young fighter pilot and Vietnam as on older fighter pilot and commander she waited for his return.
Lois loved to keep busy! She was president of the Officers Wives Club, lifetime member of PEO International, a Girl Scout Troop Leader, National Bowling Champion, loved to sew, golf, paint, and decorate. She owned several businesses in her lifetime, including a charm and modeling school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and an interior decorating business in Lakeway, Texas as well as a dive resort in the Cayman Islands. Lois never met a stranger, loved meeting new people and learning all about them.
Lois was a loving and devoted sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was willing to help family whenever and wherever the need arose. After 63 colorful years of marriage, Malcolm passed away in 2014, and Lois came to live in Napa to be closer to her daughter and granddaughters. She was then able to attend all celebrations, large and small, and her family loved having her so close finally! Plus, Lois was a fantastic cook, and loved to eat, so she never missed the chance to come to a party!
Lois was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, her brother and sister-in law, Charles W. “Bill” MacLean, Jr., and Barbara MacLean of Florida. She is survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Wilson Rabban of Glendora, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen (Kathay) and Wyman Smith; granddaughters Lindsay Smith, Whitney (Bobby) Farris, Paige Smith; great-granddaughters Sophia Kroll, Madeline Kroll, Kayla Farris, Phoebe Farris, and Vivian Farris, all of Napa, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly as her own children.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Continuum Hospice and Queen of the Valley Hospital for allowing her family to be at her side as she passed.
Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held at a later date.
