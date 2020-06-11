Lois Jean (MacLean) Ryan

Lois was born August 23, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Charles W. MacLean and Jean Smith MacLean originally of Broomfield, New Jersey. Born in the Great Depression, she learned the art of making new friends and adapting to new environments as her family moved from town to town following teaching and coaching positions until they landed back in New Jersey and Lois set off for NYC and a commercial modeling career. In 1950 she went on a blind date with a West Point Cadet and it was love at first sight. She married Malcolm E Ryan, Jr in 1951 on a very hot July evening in Brawley, CA and began her next adventure as a USAF pilots wife. In 1952 Kathleen Craig Ryan was born while Malcolm was in Korea and Lois was taking care of her mother in New York. Lois and Malcolm were stationed on 16 different bases and 5 different countries and each time and place was an opportunity to meet new people and explore yet one more culture. Lois was the ultimate military wife and as Malcolm climbed in rank, obligations, and responsibilities she was by his side and when he was in Korea as a young fighter pilot and Vietnam as on older fighter pilot and commander she waited for his return.