Lois Patricia Fowler, passed away March 5, 2019 in Napa, CA. She was born September 13, 1922 in San Jose, California. She moved to Napa County at a young age and graduated from Calistoga High School. Mrs. Fowler married Earl Fowler. She worked at the California Veterans Home Yountville for 32 years.
Mrs. Fowler was a member of the Napa Boat Club, she enjoyed camping, quilting and boating.
Mrs. Fowler is survived by her daughter Lonna Fleming also her grandchildren Jim Pool, Robert Pool, Randy Pool, Mike Fleming, Kassandra Fleming, Jamie Ogden, Heather Sanderson, Amy Mills, Trisha Schulz, Rosanne Rianda and Tayren Rianda many great and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Fowler and son Lewis “Buzz” Fleming.
Graveside service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Helena Cemetery, 2461 Spring Street, St. Helena, CA Arraignments are under the direction of Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, Napa, California.