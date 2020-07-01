Our beloved Lois Stansberry passed away at the age of 94 years old in St. Helena. Lois was the daughter of Scottish immigrants (Clan Morrison). Her father, Gramps was an engineer for Ford Motor Company where the job took the family from Detroit Michigan to Albany, California where Lois spent much of her youth. She was a proud graduate of Berkeley High School, Class of 1946. Lois had two brothers that she adored. Lois was a resourceful and hardworking person. During WWII, she took a factory job in Emeryville while in high school. She gave birth to her two sons, Bob and Steve Fellion who were her pride and joy. The family then moved to St. Helena. Lois married Bill Stansberry (Stansberry Ford, St. Helena) and the couple moved throughout the US living happily, adventuring about and even working together. After her husband passed, she moved to Calistoga to be close to her family. Here in the Napa Valley, Lois was a tour guide at St. Supery winery. She loved her job as she was able to meet people from all over the world. Whether it were selling real estate in southern California, or selling an appliance at her Sears store in Fortuna, California, Lois took pride in her work and the people she met. She dressed well and always found her way to the dance floor. She loved music, played the organ, was an excellent dancer and also an accomplished artist as she dedicated much of her time to painting with oils and acrylics. Advice she would give to her grandchildren was to "Have a lot of fun. That's what we are here for, to enjoy life and appreciate it." Grandma, great grandma, mom, aunt, sister, you will be missed and your memory will live in all that knew and loved you. Lois is survived by her two sons, daughter-in-law, 5 granddaughters, 3 great grandsons and 3 great granddaughters. Lois received excellent and professional care at Crinella Home Care in St. Helena. Thank you to the staff who took care of her as if she were family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Collabria Hospice Napa.