Lois Tuttle was born on June 4, 1936 to William and Alice Tuttle in Niagara Falls, NY. She was the youngest of three siblings and held positions within various Silicon Valley technology companies. After retirement she became a valued member of the Yountville community where she shined as a volunteer with multiple organizations, including: the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, Kaiser Permanente, and the Lincoln Theater. Lois could also be found scoring points on the bocce courts, playing dominoes and bingo, or locking up the clubhouse at Rancho de Napa. She passed away on June 25, 2019 and will be remembered for her loving, giving heart. Lois is survived by her three nephews: Craig Tuttle, Adam Tuttle, and David McNerney, and the many friends whose hearts she touched.
A celebration of life will be held at the Rancho de Napa clubhouse on Saturday August 3rd from 2pm – 5pm. Please join us for food and drinks.