Lonnie Earl Slack
June 21, 1944 - April 13, 2023
ST. HELENA - Lonnie was a well respected General Contractor for over 40 years in St. Helena. He believed in working hard and playing hard! The last 20 years he was able to live his dream of having a little ranch with cows and horses. Lonnie made an impact on so many lives.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Jerri Slack; along with three children: Brigitte Worstell (Kevin), Tisha White (Leonard) and Jeff Slack (Kathleen); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on April 28, 2023. A celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the St. Helena Seventh Day Adventist Church.