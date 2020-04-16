Loren Emory Vanderschoot

Being an avid fisherman and loving the outdoors Loren taught his entire family to fish and camp. Many vacations were spent fishing the ocean, lakes, rivers and streams, camping, hiking, climbing Mt Lassen, visiting Yosemite and various beaches along the California coast. His boys still enjoy fishing to this day. After becoming empty nesters Loren and Pam found cruising places like the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico and Alaska. They also enjoyed trips to Maui and visiting National Parks.

Loren had a great sense of humor that he got from his father and loved playing harmless pranks that brought smiles and laughter (and a few groans) when it was least expected. It didn’t matter how serious he seemed to be, if his blue eyes were twinkling and dancing he was reeling you in. He also loved older cars and restored a 1955 Chevy 2-door hardtop. A charter member of the Napa Valley Cruisers the car was shown in a few car shows plus taken to Hot August Nights for many years. Loren was also a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West for 49 years.

Loren passed away from cancer on March 29, 2020 in his home with his wife and sons in attendance. He was preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Frieda, sisters Marilyn and Ginger, aunts and uncles and some cousins. He leaves behind his wife Pam, sons Loren Jr. and Tim, daughter-in-law Colleen, grandsons Chris, Robert, Jonathan, Thomas, Jayden and Kohwin, nieces and nephews, cousins both Vanderschoot and Gondak. We will all miss him. A celebration of his life will be held once the COVID-19 virus has passed and it is safe to do so. Please let Pam know if you would like to be notified of the date and time when it is set. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior program.