1934—2019
Loretta Sue Bowers-Duffus passed away on May 19th, 2019 at Parkhurst House in Hood River, Oregon and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Loretta was born on September 12, 1934 to Thurlow Arthur and Ruth (Looney) King in Tecumseh, Missouri.
She graduated from Vallejo High School in Vallejo, California. She married Galand Bowers in 1952. Together they had two daughters Cynthia (Cindy) and Brenda. She worked for Willits Redwood Products, Napa County Auditor’s Office. She was the bookkeeper and part owner of Ranch Market 2 in Yountville, California.
Loretta enjoyed shopping and being with friends. She was very active in church and all their activities. She loved to sing and listen to music especially The Gaither Vocal Band. She liked playing cards and to play the piano.
Loretta is survived by her husband James Duffus; daughters Cynthia Mitchell; Brenda and husband Thomas Cramblett; grandchildren Meredith Mitchell; Elaina Mitchell; Shiloh Mitchell; Ladora Mitchell; Jered Cramblett; Scott Cramblett and numerous great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Thurlow Arthur King; Ruth Robinson; Step-Father Roy Robinson; first husband Galand N. Bowers; grandson Jake Mitchell and brother Dallas King.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkhurst Place; Providence Hospice of the Gorge; North Bonneville Community Church; North Bonneville Senior Center and Anderson’s Tribute Center. Family suggests that donations in memory of Loretta Sue Bowers-Duffus be made to either Alzheimer Research or Providence Hospice of the Gorge and can be sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Services are planned for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at the North Bonneville Community Church (1150 Wacomac, North Bonneville, Washington 98639) with a reception to follow at the North Bonneville Senior Center. A Private graveside service will be held at a later date at Stevenson Cemetery.
