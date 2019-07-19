Lorna C. (Sheveland) Welch

Lorna passed away at her home on July 4th, 2019, three days shy of her 97th birthday. She was the loving mother of three daughters – Lorna L. Sheveland, Pamela W. Dymer, Connie A. Schmitt, beloved Na to 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and honorary mother and grandmother to many more.
She was predeceased by her father Andrew (Bar) Sheveland, mother Elfrada (Mimi) Sheveland, husband Frederick James (Jim) Welch, sisters Elfrada (Tade) Aguilar, Andrea Valentine, and Joan Sheveland and daughter Connie A. Schmitt.
A Napa native, Lorna was born in Saint Helena in 1922 and grew up in a home with a father who was well respected in the local community. She attended high school in Middletown and Vallejo, while investing her time in riding horses and traveling around California to compete in events and rodeo queen competitions – where she earned the title “Miss Vallejo”.
In 1942, her parents purchased the historical Spreckels Stock Farm, which would later become known as “The Sheveland Ranch.” She married Frederick James Welch (Jim) in 1944, and they traveled the world as a military family. They lived abroad in Japan and Germany, then stateside in Virginia, Washington, and Moraga California, always returning to the Sheveland Ranch family home in Napa.
Lorna and Jim were the founders of “Welch’s Arabian West” and spent many memorable years showing and competing on the Arabian horse circuit. Lorna would go on to show Silkie Terriers and was known to never be without a faithful canine companion by her side. Her passion for animals was not limited to horses and dogs, name just about any creature and there is a good chance that she had an amusing story to share.
Lorna was a strong willed and wholehearted person. She lived her life to the fullest and encouraged others to do so as well. She loved deeply, spoke loudly, laughed at inappropriate times, shared happiness and always wanted to know “What’s new with you?” Her contagious smile and laughter will live on forever in the hearts of those around her. She is loved and missed so dearly by her family and many friends. Drink your water!
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Sunday, July 21st, 2019 at the gazebo/garden area of Kennedy Park.