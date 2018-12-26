1940—2018
Lorna David, 78, of Muldrow was born on February 24, 1940 in 18fc W&Um, CA to Rosemary Kelly McCall and Donald McCall and passed away on December 10, 2018 in Muldrow, Oklahoma. She married Calvin David in 1968 in Reno, NV. She worked at the Veterans Hospital in California as a Nurses Aide.
Survivors are:Calvin David, Daughters: Mary Westbrook of Cookson, OK, Rhonda Reyes of Napa, CA and Dawn Stafford of Mansfield, AR. Son: Clifford Lowe of Denmark 5 Grandchildren. Great Grandchildren
Sister: Christina VanFleet of Grass Valley, CA. Brothers: Barry McCall of Napa, CA and Timothy McCall of Grass Valley, CA several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation Services are under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.