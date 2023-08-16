NAPA - Lorna "Norene" Peyovich (nee Snyder) passed away on July 28, 2023, at the age of 91. She was known as Norene for her entire life, but she also had some colorful nicknames, including Mutt, Gram, and Nor-Babe. She lived in Napa for more than 40 years and died peacefully in her beautiful home.

Norene is survived by her daughter, Sharon Workman (Glenn); grandchildren: Joanne Zucca (Gino), Lisa Morelli (Vasco), and Daniel Workman (Sarah); and great-grandchildren: Milo, Taylor, Justin, Dominic, Madison, Connor, Alexandra, and Grady. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael (1973); and her husband, Milo (2022). She also had a special place in her heart for "Grandma Wheat" - her maternal grandmother who passed many decades ago but was always in Norene's thoughts.

Norene was born on August 13, 1931, in Admire, KS. She spent the first ten years of her life in Kansas, before her family moved to El Cerrito in 1941. The relocation to California was difficult for Norene, but annual summer visits to Kansas helped ease the transition. She often shared fond memories of her time spent with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, helping with farm work, playing cribbage, and listening to music. She especially treasured her time with her Grandma Wheat in Kansas.

In 1946, Norene met a young man named Milo Peyovich at a bus stop in Berkeley. Both Norene and Milo knew it was love at first sight, and this fortuitous meeting changed their lives forever. Norene graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1949, and the following year, she and Milo were married in Reno, NV. For the rest of her life, Norene was singularly devoted to her family and friends.

Norene and Milo lived in Berkeley for a short time before moving to Richmond and eventually settling in El Sobrante. Their son, Michael, was born in 1952, and daughter Sharon was born two years later in 1954. Norene worked in San Francisco for several years after graduating from high school, but her children soon commanded most of her time and energy.

Norene and Milo's life took a tragic turn with the sudden death of their son in 1973. Although the passing of her son took a toll on Norene, she still found a way to smile, laugh, and be present in the lives of her family and friends. Under such circumstances, we should all marvel at her spirit.

In 1976, Norene and Milo welcomed the arrival of twin granddaughters Joanne and Lisa. Their grandson, Daniel, was born in 1980. Shortly after the births of their grandchildren, Norene and Milo designed and built a new home on a hill overlooking the Napa Valley where they enjoyed so many beautiful sunsets and lived for the rest of their lives.

Norene, often referred to by her grandchildren as "Gram," fully embodied the role of a loving and involved grandmother. This unconditional love was mutual, as was evident in the care and attention her grandchildren showed her in return. She also bestowed upon her family her love of ice cream (one or more helpings a day kept her alive into her 90s!), chocolate and card games.

Those of us that knew Norene best will miss the cribbage games, her clam dip and homemade chocolate cake, the wacky Midwest expressions, her sense of humor and the unconditional love that was given and received. Rest in peace, Gram.