Louis Fernando Flores, 91, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2022, surrounded by his family in his Napa home of 61 years. Born February 2, 1931, to Inez and Ricardo Flores in Lincoln, New Mexico, he was named Fernando Luis Flores. At the onset of World War II, Louis and his family moved to San Francisco in search of an improved quality of life.

After graduating high school, in 1948, Louis enlisted in the US Navy, serving as an Electrician Technician 2 aboard a destroyer class ship during the Korean Conflict. The US Navy changed Louis' name, from Fernando Luis to Louis Fernando.

Louis graduated from Fresno State University, where he met his wife-to-be, Joyce Carlotta Savala. In 1958 Louis married Joyce and they made their home in Napa and raised five children. Louis continued his education at UC Berkeley, graduating in 1964 with a master's degree in electrical engineering. Louis worked initially at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (the 'RadLab') under Professor Luis Walter Alvarez. Louis and Joyce also opened Jalisco's Restaurant in Napa which they ran with the help of their kids.

Louis had a lifelong passion for justice and advocacy for farmworkers, their families, and others in need. He organized and participated in multiple community organizations including the Napa Council for Economic Opportunity; served as the Vice-President of the Mexican American Political Association; helped establish Deganawidah-Quetzalcoatl University (DQU) in Davis and a center for Chicano Studies at the UC Davis

In 1967, Louis, along with others, founded the North Bay Human Development Corp, which became California Human Development Corp (CHDC). CHDC, a private non-profit, helps farmworkers and other low-income persons with employment, housing and obtaining citizenship. Louis' primary focus within CHDC was to promote quality affordable housing for farmworkers and their families. With Louis' leadership, CHDC developed three farmworker family housing complexes in Northern California and three farmworker migrant housing centers in the Napa Valley.

In 1972, Louis along with other community members recognized the need for medical care in Napa Valley for farmworkers and their families, which led to the creation of Clinic OLE. Initially staffed by volunteers, Clinic OLE, now known as OLE Health, today operates seven clinics, serving annually over 40,000 patients in Napa and Solano counties.

To further his pursuit of justice, in 1974, Louis received his law degree from UC Hastings College of Law and opened a private law practice in Napa.

Louis' work on behalf of farmworkers has been celebrated by the City of Napa, with his likeness appearing in a mural in downtown Napa, and by the City of Santa Rosa, where he is featured in a mural in the library of Elsie Allen High School.

Even in retirement Louis continued to advocate for farmworkers, but also enjoyed golfing, working on his El Camino, gardening with Joyce, eating ice cream, and spending time with his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Louis was a great storyteller and ensured the younger generations were aware of their family roots and understood the value of a quality education. As a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Louis' influence on his family and his community will continue to be felt strongly for many years to come.

Louis is survived by five children: Miguel Flores (Bea), Kevin Flores, Kelly Flores-Nixon (Kurtis), Kimura Flores (Dave); Luis Flores Jr (Bridget), 12 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

A viewing and rosary will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Claffey and Rota, 1975 Main Street, Napa. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus Street, Napa on Friday, September 30 at 10:30 AM. A celebration of life will immediately follow the mass at the Flores family home. A private interment will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.