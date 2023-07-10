NAPA - Louis John Borelli III, John, passed away peacefully, at age 88 with his family at his side on May 18, 2023 in Napa California. John, until the last week of his life when hospitalized for Cardiorenal syndrome complications, lived at his lifelong family home in Wooden Valley of eastern rural Napa California with his surviving wife and partner of 68 married years, Linda Ann Borelli, age 87.

Born in Echo Park Los Angeles on May 27, 1934 to Louis John Borelli II, Louie, and Marion Borelli. He is survived by immediate family with his sister Nancy Marble, 85, of Bakersfield California. He is also survived by his three children, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

By the time John was in his early teens he had fallen in love with the "Gold Rush" era family property and his young sweetheart and soon to be his wife Linda, thereby setting the next 70 plus years into motion.

John and Linda were married on September 11, 1954 and moved out onto the family ranch where they began their life and family. John spent the next few years working on the "home ranch," also known as the "21 Ranch," for William Rice Johnson, "Uncle Bill" and surrounding ranches in the Wooden Valley area. During this time, John had four children with Linda; William John Borelli, 67, Josanna Gay Zevala, 64, James Gardener Borelli, deceased 1980, and Benjamin Christopher Borelli, 59.

Just prior to the birth of his fourth and youngest child, John went back to school at UC Davis where he would earn a Masters Degree in Agricultural Mechanics. He then taught high school in Esparto California for the next ten years. He soon moved on from teaching and took a position with the growing winery and vineyards of Robert Mondavi, as a Vineyard Equipment Maintenance Supervisor where he would retire from at age 65. During this time period, John would expand his Napa ranch operations from orchids to vineyards and by acquiring 1200 acres in Eastern Oregon where he and his youngest son established a successful cattle and alfalfa operation.

A lifelong learner and student, John valued education and seemed to relish challenges regarding the learning of new skills. John was a lifelong musician playing numerous instruments throughout his lifetime. His expertise was in playing the mandolin, mostly Irish Jigs, but also played guitar, piano, harpsichord, autoharp and others. He taught himself to read music after his retirement and participated in music groups in both Napa California and Burns Oregon. As a father he made sure that all of his children had music instruments to play and practice with in their formative years.

One of his biggest lifelong passions was Native American culture and history, in particular the Plains Indian Tribes. It was not enough to simply study them, he learned how to do their unique bead work, hand craft bows, and leather work designing moccasins, building bows and other items for his family members until his passing.

He was passionate and well versed on the history of the Spanish influence on California's Rancho culture, and was fluent in Spanish.

Always moving and never idle, John engaged his family in numerous activities beyond ranch work. When the family was young he raced sprint car Go Karts, "Carrettas," which his father, Louis Borelli and Art Ingalls, considered to be the founders of Go Karting, supplied him with. There were numerous camping trips, skiing trips, hunting trips, and backpacking trips. When not doing those things there were always 4-H projects and animals to tend, orchids to disc, and wood to cut.

John, a generous and kind soul, will be missed dearly by both family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 19, 2023 at the Napa Elks Club from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.