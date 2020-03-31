Louis Schuyler

Lou (Grumpy) Schuyler age 98 passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Sue and Steve Martin of Oroville, CA. Lou was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, sons Jimmie, Robert and Steven and brothers George and Pete. Lou is survived by his daughter Sue (Steve) Martin of Oroville, CA; a son David Schuyler of Woodland, CA; his sister Mary Rains of Manteca, CA; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Steven) Krause of Eureka, CA; Ron (Andrea) Martin of Oroville, CA; Dan (Pam) Martin of Napa, CA; Amber Cabitto of Woodland, CA and Kyle (Chelsea) Schuyler of Michigan, as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lou was born in Boston, MA, raised in New York and moved to California as a teenager with his family. As a young man he joined the California Conservation Corps, and then in April 1940 he joined the U.S. Navy. Lou was serving aboard the USS Medussa at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941 when it was attacked. Lou left the Navy in 1945 to be with his wife and new daughter in Oakland, CA. He worked as a mechanic for Key System Transit and then was hired by Southern Pacific Railroad CO. where he as a Fireman and later a Locomotive Engineer until he retired in 1986. In 1977, Lou and his wife moved to Napa, CA; where he often ran the Southern Pacific train through the Napa Valley. In 1984 the Southern Pacific CO filed a petition to abandon its tracks through the Napa Valley. Lou was upset about this as there had been rail service in Napa for well over 100 years. Lou along with his daughter Sue formed a business called “Society for the Preservation of The Napa County Railroad” and established the motto “Save the Napa Valley Railroad”. They gathered signatures and were able to get a proposition on the ballot to force the County of Napa to purchase the railroad right-of-way. Their ballot petition was unsuccessful but raised enough interest in the railroad issue that a number of local investors got together and formed the “Napa Valley Wine Train”. The rest is history; the “Wine Train” is now a world renowned destination for visitors to the Napa Valley. Lou served as a worker during construction and as chief engineer and Road Foreman of Engines from its inception until his second retirement in 2003, when he moved to Oroville, CA to be near his daughter and family. Among other accomplishments in Oroville, Lou served as a volunteer for the Butte County Sheriff’s Dept. as a member of the S.T.A.R.S. Program where he logged in over 2600 hours. Lou was known for his kindness and great sense of humor; he was an avid fisherman and loved to play Pinochle.