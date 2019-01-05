1928—2018
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Louise Yvonne Harp on 12/14/18. She was born on her family’s farm in Glendale, California on May 23, 1928 to Margaret and Arthur LaRocque. The LaRocque family moved to Napa in February 1941 where she attended St. Johns Catholic School, Napa High School, and Napa College. She married our father, Victor Harp on July 19, 1946 and together they raised seven children in the Napa Valley. After our father passed away, Mom traveled extensively with her sister Beryl Bates and also volunteered with her at Community Projects and NARFE. Mom enjoyed her time volunteering at Community Projects where she has many wonderful friends.
Mom was predeceased by our father, Victor Harp, her parents Margaret and Arthur LaRocque, her three sisters, Beryl Bates, Geraldine Martin, (infant sister) Barbara, and daughter-in-law Kathy Harp. She is survived by her sons: Dan (Laurie); Dave (Deena); Robert (Camille); Tom (Martha); and her daughters: Mary Scott (Steve); Carol Anderson (David); and Bonny Johnson (Dennis). She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service (or a Celebration of Life) will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 commencing at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa CA, 94559.