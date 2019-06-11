1956—2019
On Friday, May 31, 2019, after a brave, six and a half year battle with cancer, Luanna Marie Moreno left for her heavenly home, surrounded by family, with the most peaceful smile on her face. Known as Sis, Lu, Nani and Nanilu, Luanna was born on September 22, 1956 in San Francisco California, to parents Louis and Joyce Moreno, little sister to Dan and Pat, and big sister to Cheryl and Ken. Luanna was blessed with four families: A biological family, a spiritual family, a work family and an adopted family.
Luanna grew up in Bernal Heights, San Francisco. At the age of 17, Luanna moved to Napa, California, where she later graduated from Napa Valley College, with an Associate Degree in Accounting, then resided in Napa for the next 45 years of her life. She was an incredibly hard worker, from a very early age. Among several vocations, her most valued were her many years as VP at California Savings and Loan, and her latter career in management with Umpqua Bank.
A typically private and quiet person, Luanna had a quick wit, a flare for sarcasm, and a relentless sense of humor. Hailing from San Francisco, Lu was an avid Giants fan! She followed the sport since she was a child and attended games as often as she could, wearing her pink SF Giants baseball hat! If there was a game on you’d better believe she had a radio in hand. She possessed a tremendous love for music (particularly Gospel and Motown) and enjoyed playing the drums, the tambourine, and singing, during her years at New Life Tabernacle. She was a woman of many talents; intricate sewing, impeccable cross-stitching, beautiful painting, woodworking, gardening, baking and so much more. Lu had a huge heart for animals throughout her life. She was “mom” to dogs, cats, ducks, parakeets, and a cockatiel or two. She loved camping, fishing, and in her younger years, crabbing off the piers in San Francisco with Cheryl and Ken. Luanna was generous to a fault and would give the shirt off her back to anyone, if she knew or suspected they needed it.
Luanna is survived by her dearly beloved kitty, Boo, the Moreno Family of San Francisco (her parents, siblings, their spouses, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews), and adopted families: the Clampit family of Napa and McLeod family of both Napa and Santa Rosa.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at 3:00 p.m. at New Life Napa: 2625 First Street, Napa, CA.